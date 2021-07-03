Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Side Bar at Surdyk’s opened in June of 2021 as a compliment to the adjoining liquor, cheese, and deli shop. Serving a full lunch, dinner, and dessert menu, as well as wine, cocktails, and beer, many of the items on the menu can be purchased to recreate your special night at home.

Here are recipes for two of their cocktails:

Wild and Pear Freeze

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin, then add ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda; garnish by expressing a grapefruit peel over the top of the glass, and dropping the peel in the glass.

*For Grapefruit Simple Syrup: 

  • 200 g Water (about 1 cup)
  • 200 g Granulated White Sugar (about 1 cup)
  • 50 g Grapefruit Peel (about 1/4 cup)

Combine ingredients in a pot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes; strain into a resealable container and use right away, or store for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

You’re My Boy, Blue!

Instructions: 

Shake all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Strain into a lowball with a large rock of ice. Garnish with a lime slice.

*For Poblano Syrup

  • 200 g Water (about 1 cup)
  • 200 g Granulated white sugar (about 1 cup)
  • 50 g Poblano peppers, de-seeded and rough-chopped (about 1/4 cup)

Combine ingredients in a pot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Simmer for 6 or 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes; strain into a resealable container and use right away, or store for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

