MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in critical condition following a stabbing in north Minneapolis on Friday night.
Minneapolis police say that around 6 p.m., officers responded to the scene at the 2100 block of 44th Avenue North. There, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
Authorities say they identified a possible suspect, but were not able to take that person into custody. They had fled before officers arrived.
