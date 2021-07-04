MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters responded to two house fires in the eastern metro in the early morning hours Sunday.
In St. Paul, one person was displaced when a home started on fire overnight. Details are limited, but neighbors say they believe it started from fireworks.
Another house fire in Maplewood started on the back deck, firefighters say. From the deck, it spread into the home and caused serious damage. The cause is not yet known.
The family was able to get out safely, but they’re now forced to find somewhere else to live.