MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed Sunday in a head-on crash in Ham Lake, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
It happened at about 2:46 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near Urbank Street Northeast. A westbound vehicle crossed the centerline on Crosstown and struck an eastbound vehicle.
A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and man were taken to Mercy Hospital, and both are expected to survive.
Crosstown Boulevard is shut down in both directions early Sunday evening. The state patrol is leading the investigation.