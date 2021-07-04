MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was injured during a Fourth of July wakeboarding accident on a north metro lake.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday at about 2:35 p.m. on Lake George in Oak Grove. The victim, who was wearing a life jacket, was being pulled by a boat when he jumped a wave, lost control and hit the water hard. His fellow boaters say they found him face down on the water’s surface. They pulled him from the lake and brought him to shore.
The man regained consciousness with the help of first responders, and was transported to HCMC in Minneapolis. His condition has not been released.