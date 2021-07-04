MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An officer in Olivia shot and killed a person the police department said was armed during an “altercation” in an alley early Sunday morning.
According to the department, around 2:20 a.m., an “armed individual” confronted the officer in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Police said “an altercation took place,” during which the officer shot the person. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The department did not identify the officer or the person who was shot. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.