MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police responded to four separate shootings between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The Minneapolis Police Department says none of the five victims were critically wounded, and investigators are searching for suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.
The first shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue South and East Lake Street. Responding officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim gave officers a description of his shooter, and an ambulance brought him to a hospital for treatment.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in northeast Minneapolis, on the 100 block of 8th Avenue. Two men reported that they were struck by bullets while watching fireworks. They didn’t see who shot them.
After midnight, gunshots rang out in north Minneapolis. Around 2 a.m., a man walked into North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He said he was shot on the 4700 block of Dupont Avenue North. The victim didn't know who shot him.
Another shooting was also reported in south Minneapolis in the early morning hours. Officer found an injured man around 1:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Lake Street. The exact circumstances around how he was shot remain unknown.