MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation is underway Monday morning in Minneapolis.
The city’s police department said that a woman in her late 20s was found dead in an apartment on the 800 block of 13th Avenue Southeast, in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.
Investigators say that shortly before 8 a.m. someone called 911 to report a possible overdose at the apartment. However, what officers found at the scene did not look like an overdose.
The person who called 911 fled before officers arrived. No one else was in the apartment.
Investigators say they are trying to find the 911 caller. Officers are also trying to see if any cameras in the area captured what happened.
As for the woman, police gave no details on might have happened to her. The woman’s cause and manner of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.