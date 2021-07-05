MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coolest temperatures felt so far this summer are on the way, as well as some badly-needed rain.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says we reached 96 degrees Monday in the metro, narrowly missing the record of 100 degrees that was set in 1982. The average this time of year is in the low 80s. Tuesday’s high will only reach the upper 70s in the Twin Cities, with much of the northern half of Minnesota topping out between the low 60s and low 70s. While Tuesday will be cooler, dew points will continue to be a bit higher and it will feel sticky.

Rains will begin to push into western Minnesota by about 5 a.m. Tuesday, with the possibility of precipitation hitting the Twin Cities as early as 9 a.m. Rain will be at its most widespread in northern Minnesota — from Alexandria on north — throughout the morning.

The chance for storms and possible severe weather come into play in the metro, and much of southern Minnesota, by the early evening, with heavy rain, hail and damaging winds being the main threats. About an inch of rain is expected in the metro.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place though early Tuesday in the northeast corner of Minnesota, including the Arrowhead, due to wildfires in Canada. Residents are urged to minimize their time outside, especially those in high-risk groups.

Wednesday’s high will only reach about 73 in the metro — the coolest high temp folks have experienced this whole summer — with a lot less humidity. More rain is possible beginning late Thursday, with more chances Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will then move back into average territory for this time of year, which is the upper 70s.