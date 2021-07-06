MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after a crash on Interstate 94 in the north metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the interstate’s westbound lanes near Woodbury. The motorcyclist, identified by authorities as Jason Michael Sowards of Minneapolis, clipped the back of a vehicle that was being towed by another car.
Sowards was thrown from his bike and killed.
Two of the four people in the other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a were treated at the scene.
More information on the crash is expected to be released later Thursday.