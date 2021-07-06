MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators have shared the name of the man killed by a police officer west of the Twin Cities on the Fourth of July.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says an officer in Olivia shot 32-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr. several times Sunday. Police say Torres was armed and confronted one of their officers in an alley at about 2:20 a.m.
The BCA says the officer who shot Torres is Aaron Clouse, who has been in law enforcement for 11 years. He’s on standard administrative leave.
Investigators also found a shotgun near the spot where Torres was shot. No body cameras or dash cameras captured the deadly encounter. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-793-7000.