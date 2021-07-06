MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health reported 150 additional cases and five new deaths on Tuesday.
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, health officials did not post an update on Sunday or Monday. The numbers reported Tuesday represent MDH’s status update as of Saturday.
Health officials say that the newly confirmed cases bring the state’s total count to 605,803. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,615 Minnesotans have died.
Latest figures show that 67.1% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 63.9% have completed the series. In total, the state has administered 5,741,906 doses of the vaccine, and 37% of kids between 12 and 15 – the latest group to become eligible – have gotten their first dose of the shot.
Additionally, the health department reports that the average positivity rate is at 1.2% and the state is seeing 1.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Both numbers are the lowest they have been since April of 2020.
Hospitalization figures are also steadily declining. MDH reports that 32,739 Minnesotans total have required hospitalization for virus treatment, while 6,632 cases have involved intensive care.
Of the people who have contracted the virus, 597,326 no longer need to self-isolate.