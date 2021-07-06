Menu
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
With an uneven recovery continuing, many Americans are wondering if the Biden administration will be handing out a fourth stimulus check.
Shooting In South Minneapolis Leaves 1 Hurt, 1 Critical
A shooting Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis left two men injured, with one of them in critical condition.
MN Weather: Much-Needed Rain Comes Tuesday, Followed By Summer's Coolest Temps
About an inch of rain is expected in the metro Tuesday.
Why Is It So Extremely Hot This Summer?
The state climatology office can't predict what will happen in July and August but hot, early summers tend to be associated with the rest of the summer being above normal.
Dry June Impacting Minnesota Pastures, Cattle Farmers
Minnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.
Minnesota Weather: Dead Fish Piling Up Along Lake Shores Amid Stretch Of Hot, Dry Weather
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said there has been an increase in fish die-offs across the state due to this stretch of hot weather.
Minnesota's Dry Weather Leading To Hay Shortages On Farms, Concerns For Live Stock
Minnesota's dry weather is causing concern for many Minnesota farmers, including those who depend on a hay crop for their live stock.
'A Dream Come True': Suni Lee Discusses Road To Tokyo, Representing The Hmong Community On The World Stage
The countdown is on to the Summer Olympics, where two Minnesota gymnasts will be competing for gold on the U.S. women’s team.
Ober Wins 1st, Kepler Hits 2 Homers, Twins Top White Sox 8-5
Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's Spending Offseason Learning To Take Care Of 'The Total Package'
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.
Target Field Opens At 100% Capacity With Special Giveaways
The roaring applause of baseball fans will echo in a full Target Field Monday, after shutdowns and restrictions ruled the ball park for most of the past year.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'I'm Really Impressed With Helio Castroneves': Brad Daugherty Weighs In On SRX Racing Series Season Ahead Of Saturday's Trip To Lucas Oil Raceway
The CBS analyst says he's been struck by the performance of IndyCar drivers, Castroneves in particular, thus far in the Camping World SRX series as the drivers head to Indy for Week 4's race at Lucas Oil Raceway.
World's Strongest Man Competition Airing on CBS Starting Saturday July 3
See 25 of the world's strongest athletes take on a gauntlet of tests to prove which of them earns the title of World's Strongest Man.
Big Brother Season 23: Meet The New Houseguests
Meet the Houseguests for season 23 of 'Big Brother.'
Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview: 'Should Be A Shootout,' Says CBS Sports' Colt Knost
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title at Detroit Country Club.
Steelo Brim On MTV's 'Ridiculousness': 'People Will Never Stop Doing Stupid Things & Filming It'
The TV personality shares why "Ridiculousness" has been such a huge hit on MTV since it first aired in 2011.
Meet The Cast Of Love Island; Season 3 Premieres On July 7
A new season of Love Island premieres on CBS July 7 and the show released its cast for season 3 on Tuesday.
What Are Our Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes?
All too often, doctors see patients not use sun protection as effectively as they can.
Why Is It So Extremely Hot This Summer?
The state climatology office can't predict what will happen in July and August but hot, early summers tend to be associated with the rest of the summer being above normal.
Why Are Some People More Prone To Mosquito Bites?
“One thing that scientists have known for a long time is that mosquitoes are attracted to the odor of used gym socks,” Dr. Jon Oliver said.
Noshnics
July 6, 2021 at 9:00 am
Noshnics is the ultimate summer luxury picnic. For more information, click
here.