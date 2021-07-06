MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis summertime staple has been called off for the second year in a row.
The Uptown Art Fair was officially canceled Tuesday in an announcement made by Jill Osiecki, executive director of the Uptown Association. She says they were “unable to overcome several unanticipated challenges and events that are beyond our control.”
Regular protests and unrest have occurred in the fair’s epicenter — near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street — following the shooting death of Winston Smith on June 3 by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Early Tuesday morning, several dumpsters were dragged onto Lake Street and set on fire — a tactic that’s been used on occasion by some demonstrators since the day Smith was killed.
“We recognize and are saddened by recent events that have had a painful impact on Minneapolis and the Uptown community and are steadfast in helping our diverse community thrive,” Osiecki said.
Last year’s fair was canceled due to the pandemic, as the neighborhood was also still reeling from looting and damage that occurred following the murder of George Floyd by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.
The 2022 Uptown Art Fair has been scheduled for Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.