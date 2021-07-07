CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a 28-year-old Wisconsin man was recovered from Lake Marion on Fourth of July evening, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say witnesses reported the man missing for about two hours after he was seen floating on an inflatable device near Antlers Beach Park.

The sheriff’s office and Lakeville Fire Department searched for the victim using a drone and found him submerged in about four feet of water. Rescue crews recovered the body successfully.

Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Brandon Michael Elmberg of Roberts, Wisconsin. The medical examiner said he died of freshwater drowning.