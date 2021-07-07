MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl died last week in central Minnesota after driving off road and crashing into a utility pole.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on County Road 9, about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am traveling north veered off the right side of the roadway and crashed.
Kailey James, of Richmond, died in the crash. She was the only person in the car.
A GoFundMe page describes James as a “a ray of light.” The fundraiser has amassed more than $10,000 for her funeral expenses.
The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Leneal Frazier Killed In Crash With Minneapolis Police Squad That Was Chasing Suspect
- Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
- WCCO Reporter Reg Chapman Witnesses Gunshot Fired On Hennepin Avenue While On Assignment
- Plymouth Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting On Highway 169