MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Thursday reported that 67.3% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.2% have completed the series.
In all, the state has administered over 5.75 million vaccine doses. Roughly 91% of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose, while 38% of children between 12 and 15 have received their first shot. The vaccine data dashboard shows that 55% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the state has recorded 127 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count to 606,158. An additional two people have died, pushing the cumulative recorded fatalities to 7,617.
The average positivity rate continues to stay at its lowest recorded point: 1.2% as of last week. Similarly, daily new cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 residents remain as low as they have been since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were less than 100 people in hospital beds with COVID-19; 23 people were in the ICU. Since the start of the pandemic, 32,797 people have required hospitalization for the virus, while 6,645 cases involved intensive care.
Roughly 9,200 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours.
State figures show that of the people who have contracted the virus, 597,675 no longer need to self-isolate.
