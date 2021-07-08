MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multi-year road construction project will soon be in drivers’ rearview mirrors — but not before a total weekend shutdown of Interstate 35W through south Minneapolis.
The Downtown to Crosstown roadwork has taken almost four years. In the last major closure for the massive project, I-35W will be closed in both directions between Highway 62 and Interstate 94 all weekend long, starting Friday at 10 p.m. Impacted ramps will start closing at 9 p.m. That stretch will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Jada Pulley has never known Minneapolis with a fully-opened I-35W.
“35W has always been under construction for like the entirety of my time living in this city,” Pulley said. “It takes a little ingenuity to get to your destination sometimes.”
Dave Aeikens with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says the five-part, $239 million project is on budget and on schedule.
“I think they’ll really like what they see when we’re done,” Aeikens said. “We appreciate folks being patient and showing their support.”
In exchange for that patience, drivers will notice new MnPASS lanes, exit ramps, noise barriers and a new bus station. Old pavement and bridges have been rehabbed or replaced, and the pedestrian bridges have also been improved. There’s also a new ramp connecting 35W North to 94 West.
35W will be up and running again by Sept. 10. Click here for more information on the project.
