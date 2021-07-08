MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man who drowned last week while swimming in Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Benjamin Garcia Lopez of Apple Valley.
According to investigators, Garcia Lopez drowned on July 1 while swimming at Commons Beach in Excelsior.
Search crews responded and found Garcia Lopez’s body underwater and pulled him from the lake. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses said that Garcia Lopez leaves behind a longtime girlfriend and soon-to-be born child. He also leaves behind his mother and brothers, as well as nieces and nephews.
More On WCCO.com:
- Leneal Frazier Killed In Crash With Minneapolis Police Squad That Was Chasing Suspect
- Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
- WCCO Reporter Reg Chapman Witnesses Gunshot Fired On Hennepin Avenue While On Assignment
- Plymouth Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting On Highway 169