MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Jay Boughton on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota announced the reward of up to $1,000 on Friday.

Boughton, 56, was killed in an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday evening, when he was driving home with his son after coaching a youth baseball game.

Plymouth Police say there was an altercation between Boughton and the driver of another car when they were driving south on the highway. Then, the other driver opened fire on Boughton.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m., just south of the Rockford Road intersection. When he was shot, Boughton lost control of the vehicle and crashed into cars in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. Police say that his son gave him CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle, which was captured on video, is believed to be a light-colored full-size SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or a recent model of the Ford Expedition. The vehicle is said to have damage on the driver’s side rear bumper. Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help in locating the car.

On Friday, Plymouth police gave an update on their investigation, saying they believe the suspect came from Arden Hills and was traveling west on Interstate 694 before going south on Highway 169.

Police asked the public, especially those with dash cams on their cars, to review their footage and help them find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted online. Those who submit tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.