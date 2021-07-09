MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Burnsville officials issued a reminder to residents, asking them not to release pet goldfish into the city’s ponds and lakes.
“They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants,” the city said in a tweet.
The attached photos of the tweet show gigantic, jumbo goldfish recently pulled from Keller Lake.
Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2
— City of Burnsville (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021
The city of Chaska is similarly dealing with an explosion of the invasive species. Last month, they implemented the first part of their three-year plan to manage the goldfish and make sure they don’t find their way to the Minnesota River.
Scientists say goldfish can disrupt the entire ecosystem.