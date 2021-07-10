MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department found 91-year-old Shoua Lee dead Saturday afternoon in a creek near Jackson Street and Arlington Avenue East in St. Paul.
Authorities say she left her home in a North End neighborhood around 6:15 a.m. on Friday and asked the public for help in finding her.
Lee’s family said she had some existing memory issues that may have played a role in her disappearance.
Authorities say at this point they do not believe foul play was involved. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and the Ramsey County Water Patrol assisted at the scene.