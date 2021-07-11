MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stillwater’s long-running Lumberjack Days festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Organizers announced Sunday that the festival, which is typically held on multiple days in late July, won’t go on this summer because they “were unable to secure any of the significant sponsorship funds required” in time following the announcement in early May about the ending of Minnesota’s remaining COVID restrictions.
READ MORE: ‘We Need Art’: Artists, Organizers Lament Cancellation Of Uptown Art Fair
Last year’s festival was also canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers say they are looking forward to 2022’s festival, which will be the event’s 88th anniversary.
More On WCCO.com:
- 3-Year-Old Boy And Adult Man Shot Friday Night In Minneapolis
- South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg Claims Fatal Crash May Have Been Suicide
- Delta Variant’s Spread And Why Minnesota Is Avoiding The Surge So Far
- ‘They Grow Bigger Than You Think’: Burnsville Tells Residents Not To Release Goldfish Into Ponds, Lakes