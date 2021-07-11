CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Stillwater News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stillwater’s long-running Lumberjack Days festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Organizers announced Sunday that the festival, which is typically held on multiple days in late July, won’t go on this summer because they “were unable to secure any of the significant sponsorship funds required” in time following the announcement in early May about the ending of Minnesota’s remaining COVID restrictions.

READ MORE: ‘We Need Art’: Artists, Organizers Lament Cancellation Of Uptown Art Fair

Last year’s festival was also canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers say they are looking forward to 2022’s festival, which will be the event’s 88th anniversary.