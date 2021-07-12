CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Pafoua Yang
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Wild, Pafoua Yang

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild is saying goodbye to a Golden Retriever named Hobey they adopted last year. Hobey is training to be a service dog and now heads off to his new owner.

The sendoff happened at the Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild adopted the dog about a year ago from a rescue organization.

Hobey was on a one-year contract to be raised as a future service dog. Hobey stayed with the CFO of the Wild and learned the basics like sitting and listening, but most importantly he learned to acclimate to crowds and people.

Now after completing his term, Hobey is leaving the team to go be with his new owner, a National Guard veteran.

The new handler, along with a nonprofit called Soldiers 6, will be training Hobey to get service dog status.

Hobey is the second dog the Wild has adopted. There will be a third dog joining the team this year. Fans will meet that new dog this autumn.