By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer on a western Wisconsin highway Friday night.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Highway 12 just east of 250th Street around 9 p.m., finding an unresponsive man.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was heading west when he hit a deer and was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Saturday. On Monday, authorities identified him as 49-year-old Kevin Edgemon of Boyceville.

The crash is under investigation.