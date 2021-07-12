MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer on a western Wisconsin highway Friday night.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Highway 12 just east of 250th Street around 9 p.m., finding an unresponsive man.
The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was heading west when he hit a deer and was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Saturday. On Monday, authorities identified him as 49-year-old Kevin Edgemon of Boyceville.
The crash is under investigation.
