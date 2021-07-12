Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Stillwater's Lumberjack Days Canceled For 2nd Straight Year
Stillwater’s long-running Lumberjack Days festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.
With 5 Kids Shot In North Minneapolis In 2 Months, Community Begs For Halt To Gun Violence
North Minneapolis community and church leaders gathered Sunday afternoon -- a block from where a 3-year-old child was shot playing outside Friday night -- to demand and beg for the gun violence to end.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Cooler, Drier Air Moves In After Rain Graces Drought-Stricken State
The development of thunderstorms is expected around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the metro area and southern Minnesota.
MN Weather: Much-Needed Rain Comes Tuesday, Followed By Summer's Coolest Temps
About an inch of rain is expected in the metro Tuesday.
Why Is It So Extremely Hot This Summer?
The state climatology office can't predict what will happen in July and August but hot, early summers tend to be associated with the rest of the summer being above normal.
Dry June Impacting Minnesota Pastures, Cattle Farmers
Minnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.
Minnesota Weather: Dead Fish Piling Up Along Lake Shores Amid Stretch Of Hot, Dry Weather
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said there has been an increase in fish die-offs across the state due to this stretch of hot weather.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Napheesa Collier Scores 27, Lynx Beat Sparks 86-61
Napheesa Collier matched her career-high with 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their seventh straight with an 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.
Polanco, Twins Overcome Late Slam, Walk Off To Sweep Tigers
Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory on Sunday.
Minnesota Twins Beat Detroit Tigers 9-4
The Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 Saturday.
Lynx Win 6th Straight, Top Aces Without A Free Throw
Layshia Clarendon had 18 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight game, beating the Las Vegas Aces 85-77 on Friday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Nischelle Turner opens up about 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS.
Danny Trejo On New Memoir & Hollywood Career: 'I Am So Proud Of Machete'
The star of "Machete" talks with us about his journey from prison to Hollywood.
'Like A Jet Fighter In A Gymnasium': Matt Yocum Expects Plenty Of Excitement As SRX Racing Takes On Slinger Super Speedway
Yocum recalled the old Dick Trickle line about Bristol when describing what the racing action will be like when the Camping World SRX Series takes the track at Slinger on Saturday.
2021 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced: UCLA Battle UNC And Ohio State Meets Kentucky
Four of the top college basketball programs will once again meet this December in the CBS Sports Classic.
'It's Crazy To See How History Repeats Itself': Filmmaker Heather Haynes On VH1's 'Growing Up Black: LA'
A new VH1 docuseries takes a look at the Black experience in Los Angeles and the impact of systematic racism on Black people growing up in the city.
'The Patrick Star Show's Bill Fagerbakke And Cree Summer Preview Nickelodeon's Newest Series: 'A Big, Gelatinous Pile Of Impulses'
Bill Fagerbakke and Cree Summer dive into 'The Patrick Star Show' coming to Nickelodeon on July 9th.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Where Exactly Is 'Up North' In Minnesota?
The definition of "Up North" depends on where you are. Often, it's defined from the Twin Cities' point of reference.
Is There An Ideal Time To Water Our Lawns?
We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day.
What Are Our Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes?
All too often, doctors see patients not use sun protection as effectively as they can.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Salvation Army: Down For The Challenge
July 12, 2021 at 5:11 am
To learn more about the program to fight homelessness by rappelling off buildings, click
here.