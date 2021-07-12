MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins spent their top draft pick on a pitching prospect with a powerful fastball Sunday night, taking right-hander Chase Petty.
Petty, an 18-year-old out of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey, came off the board at pick 26 of the first round.READ MORE: Polanco, Twins Overcome Late Slam, Walk Off To Sweep Tigers
“I’m more than excited, I love the Twins organization, I have friends in the Twins organization,” Petty said. “I’m ready to get started.”
Petty was ranked as the 27th best prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com. A scouting report from MLB noted Petty’s fastball, which regularly hits the upper 90s and has topped 100 mph before.READ MORE: Max Kepler 2-Run Triple, Kenta Maeda Sharp, Twins Defeat Tigers 4-2
“I throw a four-seam, a sinker, a slider and a changeup,” Petty said. “Right now, I’m really just working on kind of just perfecting everything, perfecting my craft, getting bigger, getting stronger still.”
The Twins spent their next pick, No. 36, on shortstop Noah Miller out of Ozaukee High School in Wisconsin. Miller was MLB’s 62nd ranked prospect.MORE NEWS: Jeffers, Sanó Hit Homers As Twins Top Tigers 5-3
In the second round of the draft on Monday, the Twins took another pitcher with the 61st pick, left-hander Steven Hajjar from the University of Michigan.
