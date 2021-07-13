MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center was evacuated Tuesday night after an ammonia leak was detected inside the complex.
The Duluth Fire Department says the leak was found when maintenance was being done at the Duluth Curling Club, located inside the DECC, just before 7 p.m.
The club, Pioneer Hall and most other parts of the DECC were evacuated. Amsoil Arena and Marcus Theaters are still open. Harbor Drive is being shut down while the leak’s source is being investigated. There are no reported injuries.
