MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Minnesota conservation officer reported a bear stealing a camper’s backpack containing a handgun and several “delicious-smelling snacks” from a portage landing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The unidentified camper informed Conservation Officer Mary Manning of the incident shortly after the bear was said to have returned to woods with the pack.
The officers were unable to locate the bear, but after searching they found the pack shredded with several snack wrappers and an undamaged firearm.
