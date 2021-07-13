MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings fans may not be pleased with some recent comments from former Rams wide receiver and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce.
In an interview with CBS Sports Tuesday, Bruce said he and former teammate Torry Holt are the greatest receiver duo in NFL history. Bruce specifically mentioned the two were better than the Vikings' Randy Moss and Cris Carter, two contemporaries who are also now Hall of Famers.
Bruce’s reasoning?
“We won a Super Bowl,” he said.
Bruce and Holt were part of the 1999 team that won the Super Bowl and was nicknamed the "Greatest Show on Turf" for their offensive fireworks.
Bruce finished his career with 15,208 receiving yards and 91 touchdowns, while Holt tallied 13,382 yards with 74 touchdowns.
Though Moss and Carter never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy together, the two certainly have a case for best duo of all time. In 1998, when the Vikings set a record (which has since been broken) for most points in a season, Moss and Carter combined for 2,324 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Each receiver topped 1,000 yards and had at least nine touchdowns in every season from 1998 to 2000.
Moss retired with 15,292 receiving yards, good for fourth all-time, just ahead of Bruce. Carter totaled 13,899 yards in his career, 13th most in NFL history. Holt ranks 16th.
Moss and Carter rank fourth and eighth in NFL history, respectively, in career touchdowns. Bruce ranks 31st, while Holt comes in at 84th.