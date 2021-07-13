MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported a serious motorcycle crash on Highway 25 Monday morning.
MCSO received reports of a motorcycle accident with injuries near 270th Avenue about one mile north of Buckman.
According to authorities, 78-year-old Robert Morley of Isanti was traveling north when he rolled his bike into a ditch after riding through a curve in the road. First responders transported Morley to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
Morley was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.