MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With most states now reporting upswings in the number of new COVID cases as vaccinations dwindle, Wednesday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health report 208 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and two new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 1.5%, well below the threshold for increased caution, but clearly on an upward trend from when it was hovering near just 1%.READ MORE: Minnesota's COVID Vaccine Incentive Program Falls Short Of Its 100,000 Participant Goal
There are also a reported 1.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which also indicates a slightly rising trend from when it closer to 1.5 per 100,000 residents earlier in the month.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 607,069 positive cases and 7,630 deaths. In the last day, there have been about 10,500 new tests processed.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Rising, Now At 1.5%; 386 New Cases
Hospitalization figures are continuing to stay consistent from day-to-day. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 22 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 76 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of two new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is below what the state considers the line of caution.
As of Wednesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.6% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 90.9% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose.
In total, the state has administered 5,791,319 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.942 million residents having completed their vaccine series.MORE NEWS: Critical COVID Survivor Jerry Greenwood Is Still 'Fighting Every Day'
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.5 million Minnesotans have been tested.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘You’re Naked’: Fitness Model Deniz Saypinar In ‘Daisy Dukes’ Banned From American Airlines Flight
- What’s Behind Minnesota’s ‘Very Unusual’ Lack Of Mosquitos This Summer?
- ‘I Got A Ticket For Driving While Black’: Video Released Showing Rep. John Thompson’s Traffic Stop
- First Lady Jill Biden Cancels Twin Cities Visit