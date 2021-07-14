MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are moving into Minnesota Wednesday, with the southeast area of the state seeing the highest risk of severe weather.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the enhanced risk of severe weather has shifted to the southeast, where severe weather watches are in place until 3 p.m.
Getting a little active out there this morning. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/e1YSf3sYtt
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 14, 2021
The Twin Cities area has a slight risk of severe weather. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the day until falling into the 60s in the evening.
The main threat of the severe weather is gusty winds and heavy rain, with an isolated tornado threat in the area of I-90 and parts of northern Iowa.
“The dew points are much higher (to the southeast). The atmosphere is rich for those severe storms to get going and stay together,” O’Connor said.
Rain is expected to be more mostly scattered by the afternoon, but storms could redevelop in the southeast region in the early evening.
Following Wednesday’s storms, a dry and hot stretch is expected.
Thursday will be less humid and temperatures will make their way back into the 80s over the weekend. Temps in the 90s are expected to return by Monday.
