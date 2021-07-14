MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers for this year’s get-together.
In a statement Wednesday, the fair said that positions are available in ticketing, parking, public safety, food service, rides and games, barn attendance, and custodial work.
Officials did not detail what these jobs would pay. However, they said that benefits of working at the fair include free admission and the opportunity to make “great friends.”
This year’s fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 26 through Labor Day.
Earlier this month, WCCO-TV spoke with vendors struggling to find workers for the fair. Julian Ocampo, the owner of Los Ocampo, said he was willing to pay workers $15 an hour but would go higher if needed.
Other restaurant owners said that work at the fair could transfer to jobs outside the fairgrounds.
Those interested in working at the Minnesota State Fair can register online. Jobs are open to anyone 16 and older. Fair officials say most jobs don’t require prior experience.
