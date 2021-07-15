MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is reporting 216 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and two new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This news comes as most states are reporting an upswing in new cases, including Minnesota.
The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 1.6%, well below the threshold for increased caution, but clearly on an upward trend from when it was hovering near just 1% at the beginning of July.
There are also a reported 2.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which also indicates a slightly rising trend from when it closer to 1.5 per 100,000 residents earlier in the month.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 607,278 positive cases and 7,632 deaths. In the last day, there have been about 14,000 new tests processed.
Hospitalization figures are continuing to stay consistent from day-to-day. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 19 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 71 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of two new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is below what the state considers the line of caution.
As of Wednesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.7% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 91.2% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose.
In total, the state has administered 5,802,232 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.95 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.5 million Minnesotans have been tested.
