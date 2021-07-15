MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are searching for a man after a truck plummeted Thursday morning into the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis.
Officials say the truck fell into the river near Boom Island. A woman in the truck escaped and told police that there was a man in the truck with her. First responders are still searching for that man.
The woman was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. Crews are working to get the truck out of the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
