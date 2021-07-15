MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting next month, MnPass will become E-ZPass, allowing enrolled Minnesotans to seamlessly use express lane/toll roads in 19 states across the Midwest and the East Coast.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the switch will happen on Aug. 2. While current MnPass tags will continue to work on Minnesota roads after that date, they won’t function as an E-ZPass in other states.
Those who are currently enrolled in MnPass and want an E-ZPass will need to switch tags.
Along with being able to use toll roads in other states, E-ZPass users in the Twin Cities will also have efficient lane options during busy commute hours on Interstate-35W, Interstate-35E, and Interstate-394. Moreover, a fourth express lane route will soon be available on I-35W between Roseville and Blaine.
E-ZPass fees range between $0.25 and $8, depending on the amount of traffic. Travel in E-ZPass lanes is designed to be moving at least 50 mph.
Peak express lane hours in Minnesota are 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday through Friday). The lanes are free for buses, motorcycles, or vehicles with two or more people. Outside of peak hours, E-ZPass lanes operate like a normal lane and are free for all drivers.
Those interested in enrolling in the E-ZPass can click here.
