MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a year without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings are getting ready for a return to rollicking home games.
The team announced Thursday that a limited number of single game tickets will go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m.
Preseason tickets start at $15, while regular season tickets are $66 and up.
Tickets will be sold only through Ticketmaster via the Vikings website. The team said there will be no box office sales.
The Vikings open the preseason at home against the Denver Broncos Aug. 14. The team’s first home game is Sept. 26 against the Seattle Seahawks.
