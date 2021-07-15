MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a sheriff’s deputy in western Wisconsin shot a man Wednesday night after officials say he raised a gun during a standoff.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the shooting happened in Mikana, which is about 100 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. The man shot was airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. No one else was hurt.
The standoff-turned-shooting began after Barron County deputies responded to a wellness check on a man who had reportedly threatened a neighbor. Deputies found the man, who was described as white, armed and barricaded in a room.
While officers and the man were in communication during the standoff, investigators say that at one point he raised a gun toward a deputy and the deputy shot him.
The deputy who fired at the man is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. The deputy’s name has yet to be released.
The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol. The findings will be brought to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.
