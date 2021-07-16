MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man drowned in Little Mantrap Lake in Clover Township earlier this week.
According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call at about 9 p.m. Monday.
There had been reports of a man falling out of a boat that had been spinning out of control.
Witnesses said they tried to throw the man a life jacket, but he went under before he could grab it, and never resurfaced.
After searching the area with sonar, the victim was found in about 16 feet of water. He was identified as 65-year-old Bruce Moore.
The incident remains under investigation.
