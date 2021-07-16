MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota soldier who died in World War II has finally ben laid to rest.
On Friday, 2nd Lt. William Henry Melville was buried with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. He went missing in action in 1943 in Papua New Guinea.
The Minneapolis native was 20 years old at the time.
Melville was unaccounted for until a year ago, when DNA was used to identify his remains.
This week, his casket arrived to his home state.
Melville’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines
