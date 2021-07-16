MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house Thursday night in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Arlington Avenue East, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Crews were able to stabilize the house and get people of the car before it was pulled away from the building.
Officials didn’t say how many people were in the car or if the home was occupied.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
