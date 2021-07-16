MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When the 3M Open golf tournament kicks off on Tuesday, spectators will find plenty of reasons to smile.

An art exhibit is one of them. Visitors will see it as they enter the course through the fan village as the project shows how this tournament is about so much more than golf.

“We know those kiddos have been dealt a tough hand,” said Mike Welch, 3M Open Tournament Director.

The 3M Open asked 90 patients at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital to draw what makes them happy.

“And that’s what they did that you see here. So all of their stories are printed on this 3M print wrap film, they’re wrapped around a foam golf ball and placed on a tee,” said Welch.

Each golf ball is accompanied by a patient’s story. Four-year-old Tripp Smith, with help from his sister, mastered the wrap on one overlooking the 18th fairway.

“I drew scribbles because I like scribbles,” said Tripp.

“So we got out our favorite markers and pencils.. had a great time making a scribbly rainbow,” said Tripp’s mother Krissy Smith.

Art Therapist Melissa Turgeon was involved in the project that people attending the PGA Tour’s 3M Open will have a chance to see close up.

“Art can help promote well-being, we want them to know art in any capacity, helps children in the hospital, helps families, helps caregivers to foster self-expression during hospitalization,” said Turgeon.

The tournament hopes the display will spark happiness in others and remind people it’s cool to care.

“We’ve always wanted to be known for more than just a golf tournament and this wrapped in happiness exhibit certainly displays that,” said Welch.

And what’s even more special, every time a player gets a birdie on Hole 13 The 3M Open will donate $500 to the art therapy program.

The “3M Open Fund” partners with a number of different charities and they’re hoping to raise $1.5 million this year.

The tournament is set to start Tuesday. Click here for ticket information. Fans 15 and under get in for free.