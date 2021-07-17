CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Downtown Minneapolis, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred near Sixth Street North and Hennepin Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday

Investigators say that the victim and another person got into a dispute which ended in gunfire.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was struck by a bullet and did not have a pulse when officers arrived at the scene. They administered CPR, and paramedics transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Police arrested a suspect and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Credit: CBS

The fatal shooting is the city’s 48th homicide in 2021.

The medical examiner will identify the suspect and cause of death in the coming days.