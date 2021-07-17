MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred near Sixth Street North and Hennepin Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday
Investigators say that the victim and another person got into a dispute which ended in gunfire.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was struck by a bullet and did not have a pulse when officers arrived at the scene. They administered CPR, and paramedics transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Police arrested a suspect and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The fatal shooting is the city’s 48th homicide in 2021.
The medical examiner will identify the suspect and cause of death in the coming days.
