MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 45-year-old man from St. Paul was killed in a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.
Brooklyn Park Police said the incident took place shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Humboldt Avenue North.
The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and veered onto the shoulder of the road and hit the pole of a traffic light. Police said he was dead when officers arrived on the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.
