MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s latest positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to hover at about 1.6% as health officials on Monday reported 263 additional virus cases and three more deaths.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 607,784, with 7,638 deaths attributed to the virus. Nearly 33,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus and over 598,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to isolate themselves.
Meanwhile, health officials continue to encourage those who haven’t been fully vaccinated to get it done, especially with the Delta variant causing increased concern. As of July 15, over 66% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, with nearly 90% of seniors being fully vaccinated.
The state’s latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, was at 1.6% as of July 9 due to data lag. That’s up from a low of 1.1% recorded on June 29. The number of new cases per 100K residents remains at about 2.5 with Monday’s updated figures.
Over 4.5 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
