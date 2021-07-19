MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening in central Minnesota after colliding with a semi truck on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened around 9:18 p.m. near Freeport, which is about 30 miles west of St. Cloud.
Both vehicles were traveling east on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the semi and spun off into the median.
The motorcyclist, a Brooklyn Park man, died in the crash. His name has yet to be released.
The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canadian man, was unharmed.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
