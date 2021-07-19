MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A project to repair and resurface stretches of two major highways in St. Paul has started, and officials say it will wrap up in fall of next year.
The project affects Interstate 94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, as well as Interstate 35E between I-94 north and University Avenue. Construction on I-94 began at 10 p.m. Sunday, while I-35E will largely be impacted starting next spring.
The left two lanes of I-94 were closed in both directions from Western Avenue to St. Peter Street. Those lanes will stay closed until Aug. 21.
The ramp from 12th Street to westbound I-94 and southbound I-35E will close on July 21 until early October.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said additional lane and ramp closures connected to this project are possible throughout the summer.
This project will span the next two construction seasons, MnDOT said. Next spring, work will begin on I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E. Once that’s complete, I-94 from I-35E to Mounds Boulevard will be impacted. Construction on I-35E will take place from spring to fall 2022.
