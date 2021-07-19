MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash northeast of Rochester Monday.
A Robinson R-44 crashed in the town of Elgin at about 3 p.m., according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office. The helicopter knocked down some live power lines in the process before erupting into flames. The sole victim in the crash was identified late Monday night as 40-year-old Corey James Adcock, from Texas.
The Federal Aviation Agency is assisting the sheriff’s office and NTSB officials with the investigation.
