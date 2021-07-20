CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Aaron Rodgers turned down a contract extension from the Green Bay Packers this offseason that would have made the 37-year-old reigning MVP the highest paid player in the NFL, according to an ESPN report.

Adam Schefter tweeted that the extension would have kept Rodgers in Green Bay for five more seasons.

The will-he-won’t-he drama between Rodgers and the Packers has stretched nearly the entire NFL offseason. In April, Rodgers reportedly told members of the Packers organization that he doesn’t want to return to the team this year. Since that report, rumors of a trade or potential holdout have buzzed unceasingly.

The Packers drafted Rodgers’ ostensible replacement, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 draft. Rodgers responded by completing nearly 71% of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the way to his third MVP award.